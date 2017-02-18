'Inter Calciopoli title an error'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Porceddu, one of the judges who presided over the Calciopoli trial in 2006, said revoking a Juventus Scudetto and handing it to Inter was “a very serious error.”

The trial had to be rushed during the summer of 2006 so that the fixture lists could be drawn up for the following Serie A season.

Juve were eventually demoted to Serie B with a points penalty and had two titles revoked – the 2004-05 edition was simply left unassigned, but the 2005-06 Scudetto was handed to Inter.

The Nerazzurri finished third in that campaign, but second-placed Milan were also docked points in the trial.

Inter supporters refer to that contested title as the ‘Moral Scudetto’ whereas Juventini call it the ‘Cardboard Scudetto.’

Now Porceddu, who was one of the judges on the tribunal in the Calciopoli trial and is now Vice-President of the Federal Court of Appeal, has broken his silence.

“Revoking the 2005-06 Scudetto from Juventus and assigning it to Inter was a very serious error,” Porceddu told L’Unione Sarda newspaper.

“The inquiry where we certainly should’ve done more was looking into Moggiopoli (Juventus director Luciano Moggi), but we in the Federal Court had limited the sanctions for Juventus, not revoking the 2005-06 title because there was insufficient evidence.

“Then the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Federation at that time (Guido Rossi) nominated a group of his friends, one of whom had been on the Inter Board of Directors, and that title was revoked from Juventus and assigned to Inter.

“In my view, that was a very serious error.”

Rossi was appointed as the temporary FIGC commissioner by the CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) after the Calciopoli scandal broke, as Federation President Franco Carraro resigned along with Vice-President Innocenzo Mazzini and President of the referees’ association Tullio Lanese.

Also penalised in the Calciopoli scandal were Fiorentina, Lazio, Reggina and Arezzo.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.