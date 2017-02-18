Keita: 'Lazio live in the moment'

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao would not discuss his future, but said he’s happy with his playing time after scoring Lazio’s winner against Empoli.

The Senegal international came off the bench to seal the 2-1 victory at the Stadio Castellani this evening.

“These are three fundamental points and we have to take it one game at a time,” Keita told Sky Sport Italia.

“We were really disappointed by the draw with Milan, but thankfully we managed to bring home the three points this evening.

“I’ll be honest, I am not looking at the table to see those who are ahead of us or the teams behind. We just need to enjoy our football and win game by game.”

Keita’s contract is due to expire in June 2018, but he would not be drawn on his future.

“I am playing quite a lot this season and if I have to come off the bench and break matches open, I am happy to do it.

“Let’s just live in the moment, as I want to give everything for the fans. I thank them for their chants tonight.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.