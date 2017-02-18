Martusciello: '60 seconds of joy'

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello was left to consider “a night of suffering with 60 seconds of joy” after their 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Rade Krunic’s sensational long-range strike had given the hosts the lead, but Ciro Immobile equalised a minute later before Keita Balde Diao turned the game around.

“It was a night of suffering with 60 seconds of joy,” Martusciello told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“After the Krunic goal, which was a wonderful effort, we conceded immediately. From there Lazio found their enthusiasm and in the end managed to add another goal.

“We knew it was a difficult test today, as Lazio are such a strong side and they are particularly dangerous on the flanks. We were never going to have many chances to score, but we did react well.

“I already said before the game that Lazio should have even more points than they currently do. Once again they impressed me this evening.”

Empoli are fourth from bottom, but currently have an eight-point buffer from the relegation zone.

“We have to focus only on our own results and not what the other teams are doing.”

