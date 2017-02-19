Pirlo to be Juventus ambassador

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo will return to Turin as Juventus brand ambassador after he hangs up his boots at New York City FC, it’s reported.

Sunday’s edition of Tuttosport has the Bianconeri comeback as its front page story.

It is suggested Pirlo never truly cut his ties with Juve and is already making plans for a reunion.

It’s not yet clear when this will be, but the moment Pirlo decides to end his playing career in Major League Soccer, he’ll be heading to Turin.

Juventus believe that Pirlo best represents the brand both in Italy and abroad, bringing prestige to the club’s reputation.

The midfielder turns 38 in May and is under contract with New York City FC until December 2017.

He spent four years at Juventus, winning four Serie A titles, and left for a new experience in MLS in the summer of 2015.

