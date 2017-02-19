Post new comment

While the Juventus attacking style has been devastating in Serie A, Gaby McKay ponders whether it will work in Europe.

Since Max Allegri’s “mad idea” of switching to an uber-attacking 4-2-3-1, Juventus have won all six games. The Bianconeri have scored 11 goals in that time, while conceding just one. Following wins over Milan and Inter, fears over whether the set-up would be imbalanced in the big games have been at least somewhat assuaged. The acid test, however, will come on Wednesday when the Old Lady returns to Champions League action.

It has been widely acknowledged that the physicality and work rate of Mario Mandzukic is crucial to the success of the formation, but Allegri stuck with the approach for Friday’s win over Palermo. The results were mixed, with the Coach admitting that his side didn’t play well in the first half, despite a 4-1 win.

Mandzukic will be available for the trip to the Dragao, and Allegri has said he’ll almost certainly stick with the system in the Champions League. It will be its biggest test so far.

Porto, despite not being as glamorous a name as the likes of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, have a formidable home record in this competition. English champions Leicester City were thrashed 5-0 back in December, with Bayern and Chelsea both defeated at the Dragao last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had a difficult start to the season, but have now put together a run of six consecutive wins, leaving them just one point off the summit of the Liga Nos - make no mistake, these are two in-form sides.

The concerns over the 4-2-3-1 have mainly concerned the midfield two, with Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic perhaps not offering the protection that back-four could require. Wednesday’s game will probably be won or lost in the midfield.

If, as expected, Juve stick with the attacking style, it could yield a crucial away goal. However, the Portuguese side are strong in defence, having conceded just 11 League goals all season. If the Bianconeri can’t break them down, that midfield two could be exposed on the counter-attack.

Perhaps the best approach for the Old Lady would be to start with the 4-2-3-1, in the hope of grabbing an early away goal. Given that Porto haven’t lost a home game in 90 minutes since April last year, even a score draw would be an excellent result to take back to Turin.

Adopted frequently during the run to the Final in 2014-15, Allegri can retain the option of switching to a 3-5-2 to lock the game down. On the flip side, the Coach could start with a more cautious 4-3-3 or 3-5-2, then revert to his “mad” formation if the game remains goalless.

What is certain is that the Champions League is not Serie A. At home, Juventus have enough of a gap to afford the odd slip-up. Get it wrong on Wednesday, and there may be no way back.

