Milan line up ambitious targets - report

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly targeting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Corentin Tolisso, Luiz Gustavo and Keita Balde Diao this summer.

With new owners Sino Europe Sports Group set to officially complete their takeover of the Rossoneri from Silvio Berlusconi at the start of March, plans are already said to have been drawn up as to who could reinforce Vincenzo Montella's squad.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that top of the list is Borussia Dortmund forward Aubameyang. The 27-year-old is a former San Siro youth player before he left to sign for French side Saint-Etienne in 2013.

With his tenure at the Bundesliga club appearing to be stagnating, the Italian daily believe the Diavolo, armed with fresh financial backing, will make an audacious attempt to lure him back to the peninsula.

Lyon talisman Tolisso, Wolfsburg midfielder Gustavo and Lazio forward Diao are also said to be targets for Milan, who are currently seventh in Serie A and in danger of missing out on European qualification once more.

The Italian daily also reports that one of Sino Europe's first acts in control of the club will be to offer new contracts to goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma and forward Suso. Group leaders Li Yonghong and Han Li consider the duo indespensable and are eager to tie their long-term futures to the Rossoneri.

