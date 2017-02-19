Rastelli: 'Cagliari not safe'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli wants Cagliari to imagine they are playing at home when they face Sampdoria.

The Sardi have steered well clear of Serie A's relegation battle in their first season back in the top flight, but have lost 10 of their 12 away matches so far this campaign.

Speaking at a Press conference, the 48-year-old said he wanted good results in both of his team's upcoming trips against Samp and Crotone.

"We aren't discovering anything new about Sampdoria, they are a very good team and their results show that," Rastelli said of the Blucerchiati's recent good form.

"I will ask the boys to play as if we were in front of our home crowd. I want a positive result in both of the away matches we are facing."

The Coach added that despite Cagliari being 13 points clear of third-bottom Palermo, his side are not safe from relegation.

"Our safety is not completely guaranteed. Pescara and Palermo have changed their Coach and will try to fight all the way. So it would be foolish to lower our guard."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.