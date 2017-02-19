Del Neri wants Udinese redemption

By Football Italia staff

Udinese boss Luigi Del Neri wants his side to avenge their 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina when they face Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri were comfortably beaten by the Viola in their last League outing, although the 66-year-old does not believe the result tells the whole story.

"There is desire to redeem our defeat in Florence," Del Neri told a Press conference. "It's a varied League season, full of surprises. We want to finish the year well.

"In Florence the team played well until the second goal. We didn't give much away, the result seems a bit exaggerated. We need to analyse the recent matches with care and attention."

The former Juventus Coach then revealed he expects a difficult match against the Neroverdi today.

"It will be a tough, physical game against Sassuolo. They have recovered players, their defeat to Chievo does not tell the story."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.