EDF: 'Sassuolo and Udinese different'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco says that while Sassuolo look to bring through young Italians, Udinese focus more on foreigners.

The two sides lock horns in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia this afternoon, with the Neroverdi 13th in Serie A and their opponents one place higher.

Speaking at a Press conference, the 47-year-old Coach expressed his belief that the two clubs hold different philosophies.

"Udinese look to develop a lot of foreign players, even though maybe things are changing with the signing of Lasagna," Di Francesco claimed.

"Sassuolo try to get results but we also try to bring through young Italians. There are different philosophies."

The tactician added that his team will need to be wary of Udinese's 'vertical' style of play.

"Del Neri's team play very vertically, possession of the ball is not their best weapon.

"This aspect must not stretch my team, we need to remain compact. They have a lot of good players, especially up front but also midfield.

"Udinese have important physical qualities. We will not play for a 0-0."

