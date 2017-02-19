Wenger linked with Milan clubs

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been linked with both Milan clubs as uncertainty remains over his future.

The Frenchman has been in charge of the Gunners since 1996 but has come in for increasing criticism for his side's consistent failure to seriously challenge for either the Premier League or Champions League.

He is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season and it has still not been decided whether or not he will sign a new deal.

Should Wenger choose to leave North London, the Daily Star speculates that both Milan and Inter may be interested in his services.

With both clubs backed by ambitious Chinese owners, the 67-year-old could be the ideal big name Coach to take either the Nerazzurri or the Rossoneri back towards the top of the Italian and European game.

Though current Inter and Milan bosses Stefano Pioli and Vincenzo Montella are both performing well, the former is viewed by some as a stop-gap after he replaced Frank De Boer earlier this season. New Milan owners Sino Europe Sports, meanwhile, will only complete their takeover early next month and may want to appoint their own man.

Wenger has also been linked with Spanish clubs Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.