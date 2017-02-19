NEWS
Sunday February 19 2017
Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday
By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games, from Bologna-Inter through Chievo-Napoli, Roma-Torino and Milan-Fiorentina.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each match, try our Live Scores Service.

We begin at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 11.30 GMT when on-form Inter travel to a Bologna side in dire straits, as two clubs who complained the most about referees recently go head-to-head.

At 14.00 GMT Napoli try to recover from their 3-1 Real Madrid Champions League defeat with a difficult trip to Chievo at the Bentegodi.

Pescara debut under new Coach Zdenek Zeman, who always guarantees entertainment, up against Genoa still without a win in 2017.

Sampdoria and Cagliari clash in mid-table comfort, while Udinese host Sassuolo.

At 17.00 GMT all eyes turn to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Roma and Torino should give us a goal-packed encounter as well as a duel between Capocannoniere contenders Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti.

It’s a return to their old club for Juan Manuel Iturbe and Adem Ljajic.

The round concludes at 19.45 GMT with a fascinating Milan-Fiorentina, another head-to-head for European places with Vincenzo Montella facing his former outfit.

