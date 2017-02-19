Saponara: 'I can't waste Viola chance'

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara admits he was 'maybe too inexperienced and immature' while at Milan, but is happy to now be at Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old was allowed to leave the Rossoneri in 2015, signing for Empoli. Last month, the Viola recruited the attacking midfielder on an initial loan deal, with the right to sign him permanently in the summer.

Speaking during an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Saponara acknowledges that his spell in Florence could be pivotal in defining his career.

"After the failure of my experience at Milan, I carry the tag that I am not suited to certain stages," the player explained.

"With the Rossoneri, I was not ready to deal with certain pressures. But with Fiorentina I will demonstrate that everything is different.

"It is the decisive adventure of my career and I cannot mess it up.

"What didn't go right at Milan? Maybe I was inexperienced, maybe immature. I'll just say that Milan weren't going through an easy time, it wasn't easy for a young player."

Saponara then expressed his enjoyment at working under Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa, adding that he believes the Viola can finish in Serie A's top six this season.

"He motivates me and helps me. I still need a bit of time to fully integrate with the Fiorentina way, but I am on the right track.

"Where can Fiorentina finish? In the Europa League, in the top six."

