Eder: 'Hidden Bologna dangers'

By Football Italia staff

Eder warns of hidden dangers as Inter visit Bologna in the early game and is confident “Gabigol’s moment will certainly come.”

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“This match is very important,” Eder told Mediaset Premium.

“Bologna are coming off some not very positive results, but they’ve always played well enough and only lost due to individual errors or incidents.

“Today we must give our all to get the victory. In Serie A there are hidden dangers in every game and we’ve got to keep the standard up.”

Despite the fact Mauro Icardi is again suspended, there’s still no room for Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa in the line-up, as Rodrigo Palacio is preferred.

“Gabigol’s moment will certainly come.”

