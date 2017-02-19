NEWS
Sunday February 19 2017
Zenga: 'Where is Wolverhampton?'
By Football Italia staff

Walter Zenga praised Antonio Conte’s Chelsea exploits and reveals he “didn’t even know where Wolverhampton was” before taking that job.

“Conte has done something extraordinary this season, starting from a derby he lost 4-0 to Arsenal and not stopping ever since then,” Zenga told Mediaset Premium.

“In my view, he has already won the Premier League.

“Of course, that’s not what I did at Wolverhampton, where I arrived five days before the start of the season and, with all due respect, I didn’t even know where the city was until I got there.

“They decided to make a change and it doesn’t seem to me as if things are going any better. It’s a bit like last year, when Sampdoria fired me.”

Zenga lasted just 17 games at Wolverhampton Wanderers from August to the end of October.

Wolves currently sit 19th in the Championship table.

