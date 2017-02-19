Pjanic doubt for Porto-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are expected to miss Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini for the Champions League trip to Porto, but Miralem Pjanic is also in doubt.

The first leg in the Round of 16 tie kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT at the Estadio do Dragao.

Chiellini limped off during last week’s 2-0 win away to Cagliari and is still struggling with a muscular problem, as is fellow defender Barzagli.

It’s increasingly unlikely that either of the two Italy internationals will be passed fit to feature in Portugal.

Either Medhi Benatia or Daniele Rugani must therefore play centre-back with the ever-present Leonardo Bonucci.

The other issue that Max Allegri has to deal with is an inflammation of the left ankle for Pjanic, which is why the ex-Roma star has been used so sparingly in recent weeks.

The Coach already stated he will not change his successful 4-2-3-1 formation and Mario Mandzukic is well-rested after missing the 4-1 victory over Palermo due to suspension on Friday.

Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are guaranteed a starting spot with Juan Cuadrado likely to take the wing.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

