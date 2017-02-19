Line-ups: Chievo-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri looks to Leonardo Pavoletti, as Napoli try to put Real Madrid behind them with a trip to Chievo.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Partenopei are fresh from their first defeat of 2017, a 3-1 Champions League loss at the legendary Bernabeu, even though Lorenzo Insigne had given them an early lead with his stunning long-range strike.

Despite a decent overall performance in the circumstances, President Aurelio De Laurentiis bitterly criticised players and Coach Sarri.

Accused of not rotating the squad enough throughout the campaign and therefore wasting resources, Sarri has opted to make some adjustments to his line-up.

Pavoletti is brought in to rest False 9 Dries Mertens, while Jose Callejon returns after sitting out last week’s win over Genoa through suspension.

Allan, Jorginho and Nikola Maksimovic also step in for Piotr Zielinski, Amadou Diawara and Raul Albiol.

Chievo have been climbing back up the standings after a dismal run at the start of the calendar year, beating Lazio and 10-man Sassuolo on their travels.

The last outing on home turf was a dire 0-0 with Udinese and they are without a Bentegodi victory since seeing off Sampdoria 2-1 on December 18.

Sergio Pellissier is still on the treatment table, but Roberto Inglese is brimming with confidence after his first ever Serie A hat-trick and a call-up to Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura’s training camp.

Valter Birsa and Lucas Castro can cause real problems for the Napoli defence too.

Chievo have lost their last four meetings with Napoli, home and away, while the Partenopei haven’t fallen at the Bentegodi since a 2-0 result in March 2013, coming away with three successes on the bounce.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Gamberini, Spolli, Gobbi, Izco; Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Castro, Inglese

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Pavoletti, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Rafael, Strinic, Giaccherini, Maggio, Mertens, Zielinski, Chiriches, Rog, Albiol, Diawara, Milik

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.