Gabigol grabs victory in Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Barbosa finally became Gabigol when he came off the bench to snatch a late Inter victory in Bologna with his debut Serie A strike.

It was anything but a vintage performance from the Nerazzurri and the hosts had penalty appeals for a mistimed Eder kick on Blerim Dzemaili.

Stefano Pioli did well to make changes when he saw it wasn’t working at the Stadio Dall’Ara and Gabigol finally got his first goal in an Inter jersey.

It’s a fourth consecutive defeat for Bologna, but the result keeps Inter in fifth place – behind Atalanta on head-to-head record.

