Handanovic: 'Not a good day for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Samir Handanovic admits Inter “didn’t have a good day, so it feels like more than three points” after a win away to Bologna.

Gabigol came off the bench to grab a winner at the 83rd minute and Handanovic needed a last-gasp save on Vasilis Torosidis.

“It’s always worth three points, but feels like it’s worth more, as we weren’t as sharp as usual,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia.

“We all realised that and it’s why we celebrated in such a passionate way, because we knew it wasn’t a good day.

“After so many games, you can have an off day, these things do happen. That’s what makes the victory even more important.

“The pitch was in a bad way and the ball kept bouncing at me like a bunny rabbit. It was important not to concede, we know that in Italy the best defence wins and not the best attack.

“We have a week to prepare for Roma, they need to play in the Europa League on Thursday. We know Roma have a lot of quality and it’ll be a spectacular game for the fans.”

