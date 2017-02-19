Pioli: 'Happy for Gabigol'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is “happy” for Gabigol after the debut Serie A strike and appreciated Inter’s belief in the 1-0 win at Bologna.

Gabriel Barbosa came off the bench and tapped in a Danilo D’Ambrosio assist for his first goal in a Nerazzurri jersey.

“It is always good that the team believes to the very end, as that’s what the sport is all about,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We struggled, our tempo was too slow and our opponents closed up very well, but the team fights and believes to the end, so the right opportunity arrived and we were ready to take it.

“The only feeling at the moment is satisfaction at work well done, in seeing what my players give. We must continue, as we’ve achieved nothing yet. It’s true nine wins in 10 games is impressive, but the others are pushing hard too and we need to keep up with them.

“There are many areas where we can still improve. It was tough for Eder and Ivan Perisic today, as the tempo was too slow and we couldn’t release them between the lines.

“In the locker room they said Gabigol would offer a Brazilian-style dinner to everyone when he got his first goal. I am happy for him, he is working hard after a troubled start.

“It’s only normal for a young player coming in from abroad, but he’s doing well now and the whole squad deserves credit for that.”

