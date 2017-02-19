Fabio Quagliarella cancelled out a Mauricio Isla opener, but Victor Ibarbo had a last-gasp goal controversially disallowed.
Sampdoria were back in the thick of contentious refereeing decisions with the late potential winner wiped out by a debatable offside flag.
Isla had opened the scoring at Marassi with his first Serie A goal in five years, but Quagliarella finished off a fine Luis Muriel run.
It’s a positive enough result for both sides.
Click here for the full match report.
Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.