NEWS
Sunday February 19 2017
Cagliari fury at Sampdoria draw
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella cancelled out a Mauricio Isla opener, but Victor Ibarbo had a last-gasp goal controversially disallowed.

Sampdoria were back in the thick of contentious refereeing decisions with the late potential winner wiped out by a debatable offside flag.

Isla had opened the scoring at Marassi with his first Serie A goal in five years, but Quagliarella finished off a fine Luis Muriel run.

It’s a positive enough result for both sides.

