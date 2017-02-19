Cagliari fury at Sampdoria draw

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella cancelled out a Mauricio Isla opener, but Victor Ibarbo had a last-gasp goal controversially disallowed.

Sampdoria were back in the thick of contentious refereeing decisions with the late potential winner wiped out by a debatable offside flag.

Isla had opened the scoring at Marassi with his first Serie A goal in five years, but Quagliarella finished off a fine Luis Muriel run.

It’s a positive enough result for both sides.

