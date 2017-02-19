Defrel double overturns Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Gregoire Defrel came off the bench and transformed the match, bagging a brace as Sassuolo fought back to beat Udinese 2-1.

It was a perfect supersub performance from the French striker, who first equalised with his second touch – a cushioned volley – and then curled in the winning goal.

Udinese had taken an early lead through Seko Fofana, so were jeered off the field by their fans at the final whistle.

It wasn’t the best way to mark legend Zico’s presence in the stands as part of the club’s anniversary celebrations.

