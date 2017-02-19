Zeman: 'Pescara broke the curse'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman made an astonishing return to Pescara with a 5-0 victory over Genoa. “We broke the curse.”

The chain-smoking tactician had already taken the Delfini to promotion in 2011-12, but left for the Roma job.

He returned this week to replace Massimo Oddo and got their first win on the field of the season.

“I still feel quite young. Maybe not compared to some of my colleagues, but still young,” 69-year-old Zeman told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“I have to thank the players, as they gave everything they had to unblock this situation. They managed it, we broke the curse.

“I hope we can improve, though naturally 5-0 is a good result. We need improvements on application and focus, but the two or three things we tested in our three training sessions did work.

“I tried the moves of the second goal many times and never managed it. We tried it yesterday and it worked straight away. I just set some very small foundations, the lads did the rest. It was important to get the win above all psychologically, as it gives us the chance to work with less pressure and improve our game.”

Would Zeman quit smoking if Pescara managed to avoid the drop?

“No, let me keep smoking… I returned to Pescara because many called me a traitor, but few can turn down Roma. I returned because they were in need and I always said I was at their disposal.

“Safety doesn’t depend so much on us as on the others, for example Empoli who are just ahead of us. We’ve got to take it one game at a time. If Empoli lose every match, we’ve got more of a chance, but I doubt they will.”

