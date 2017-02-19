Belotti: 'Not a duel with Dzeko'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti insists “it’s not a duel” with Edin Dzeko, as their Roma and Torino teammates deserve credit.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s not a duel with Dzeko, but between Roma and Torino,” Il Gallo told Mediaset Premium.

“Our goals come because of the hard work of our teammates and they put us in the condition to score.

“Roma play great football, Edin is very strong in his finishing. We’ll need to mark him carefully, as he’s a great striker.

“He is also strong in the air and we’ll do what we can to stop the supply reaching him.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.