Gabigol: 'Start of a new story'

By Football Italia staff

Inter's Gabigol hopes his winner against Bologna today can be 'the start of a new story.'

Having arrived at the San Siro last summer with a big reputation, the Brazilian forward finally scored his first Nerazzurri goal at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

"I am very happy with this moment, with my first goal and this important victory," the 20-year-old told Lance after coming off the bench to bag the all-important goal for Stefano Pioli's team.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I have worked hard, I knew it would come. I hope it's only the first goal, I definitely won't ever forget this day.

"Since my arrival here I have been working professionally. I am looking for my space, I know what I can give to help Inter.

"I came here to make history and I never let my head drop at any moment. This goal needs to be the start of a new story."

