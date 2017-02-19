Baldissoni: '€60m invested in stadium'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni hit back at the latest block put on the Stadio della Roma project. “We’ve already invested €60m.”

He spoke ahead of tonight’s Serie A match with Torino, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I wish to underline that not commenting on the situation of the new stadium is because we need to keep an institutional profile,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

“We are having meetings with the authorities, but staying in silence is also very difficult, because we continue to hear absolutely ridiculous things on an industrial scale.

“I repeat we should be only discussing this in the appropriate settings and let the institutions do their work.”

This week it emerged that an obscure law would be used to protect the Ippodromo Tor di Valle from new work, even though it has already been partially dismantled and is in utter disrepair.

“The latest setback on the Tor di Valle hippodrome saw so many messages reach me, as people ask why a structure that has been completely abandoned and is falling apart with nobody ever near it should suddenly merit such treatment after years of this project’s presentation.

“We will take every step, including legal, if there are situations we do not agree with. The project continues and we have already invested €60m.”

