Juric out, Mandorlini in?

By Football Italia staff

Nobody connected with Genoa spoke to the media following their 5-0 hammering at Pescara, fuelling speculation Ivan Juric will be sacked.

Immediately after the final whistle at the Stadio Adriatico, the Croatian Coach left the away dugout and headed straight for the Rossoblu's team bus.

No Griffone player or director spoke to reporters either after their side suffered a thrashing against a Delfini team almost certainly destined for relegation.

Now, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Juric will probably be relieved of his duties, with Andrea Mandorlini his most likely successor.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since leaving Verona in 2015 and would therefore be available to take over immediately at the Luigi Ferraris.

Other names mentioned as possible replacements for Juric include Andrea Stramaccioni and Edy Reja.

