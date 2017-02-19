Del Neri: 'Udinese below par'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri believes Udinese failed to play as a team in their 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo.

Two second half goals by Gregoire Defrel turned the contest in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia on its head, meaning the two clubs swap places in the Serie A table.

"Their 4-2-3-1 was containable, especially their first goal," Del Neri, whose side are now 13th, lamented.

"The second was a good piece of play, but with a little more suffering we could have done better. We were below par in terms of our conviction.

"Today we didn't play as a team, we played too much as individuals. We need to review how we approach individual situations."

Udinese's next game is a difficult-looking trip to Lazio next Sunday.

