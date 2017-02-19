NEWS
Sunday February 19 2017
Quagliarella: 'Stalker nightmare is over'
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella was in tears as he revealed why he really left Napoli and this week was “the end of a nightmare” as his stalker was jailed.

The Sampdoria striker found the net in today’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari.

“This week marked the end of an off the pitch issue that had turned into a nightmare for me,” Quagliarella told Sky Sport Italia as he fought back tears.

The stalker accused Quagliarella of being part of the local mafia, of involvement in paedophilia and regularly made death threats to his home.

“I have this huge weight taken off my shoulders and this is the real reason I had to leave Napoli and Naples. I was very happy there, but I was affected by this situation that turned into a genuine nightmare.

“I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. I couldn’t leave my house, neither could my family. I thank the courts for ensuring the truth came out.

“It was even more painful because as the investigation was on-going, I couldn’t tell people about it, I couldn’t express what was happening to me.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies