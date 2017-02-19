Quagliarella: 'Stalker nightmare is over'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella was in tears as he revealed why he really left Napoli and this week was “the end of a nightmare” as his stalker was jailed.

The Sampdoria striker found the net in today’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari.

“This week marked the end of an off the pitch issue that had turned into a nightmare for me,” Quagliarella told Sky Sport Italia as he fought back tears.

The stalker accused Quagliarella of being part of the local mafia, of involvement in paedophilia and regularly made death threats to his home.

“I have this huge weight taken off my shoulders and this is the real reason I had to leave Napoli and Naples. I was very happy there, but I was affected by this situation that turned into a genuine nightmare.

“I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. I couldn’t leave my house, neither could my family. I thank the courts for ensuring the truth came out.

“It was even more painful because as the investigation was on-going, I couldn’t tell people about it, I couldn’t express what was happening to me.”

