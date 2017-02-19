Giampaolo: 'No Samp regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo has no regrets despite his Sampdoria team only drawing 1-1 with Cagliari.

The Blucerchiati had won three straight Serie A games before today, while the Sardi had taken only four points from their 12 away fixtures this campaign.

"I have no regrets. Maybe I could say that we encountered some difficulties, that we were unlucky but I won't do any of that," Giampaolo said post-match at the Luigi Ferraris.

"We weren't particularly tidy from a technical point of view, but we did well to be in the game."

The tactician was then asked whether he had expected Cagliari to be so resolute, given they had shipped 27 goals on their travels this season prior to today.

"I didn't know how Cagliari would come to play. To make the running in the match, we needed to take more risks, but then when they countered they caused us problems.

"We took some risks, but Rastelli probably wanted that type of match."

