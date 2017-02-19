Rastelli: 'Two points lost'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli admitted to being 'angry and disappointed' despite Cagliari's 1-1 draw at Sampdoria.

The Rossoblu picked up a rare away point at the Luigi Ferraris today, this being just the third time in 13 matches on their travels this season that they have avoided defeat.

However, the Sardi Coach was bitterly disappointed by the officials' decision to disallow what would have been a late winner by Victor Ibarbo.

"I would say it was an extraordinary Cagliari, who today deserved to go home with the three points," Rastelli told reporters at a Press conference.

"Unfortunately the goal was inexplicably disallowed. I am angry and disappointed with the result.

"Today, we go home knowing we left behind two points. We played the match that we prepared and we showed some quality, too.

"There is a lot of regret because seeing a goal like that disallowed, especialy after a performance like that, leaves a bad taste in the mouth."

