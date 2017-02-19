NEWS
Sunday February 19 2017
Four-Star Roma flatten Torino
By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah, Leandro Paredes and Radja Nainggolan thunderbolts allowed Roma to steamroller Torino 4-1 and retain second place.

The Granata rarely looked like getting anything from the Stadio Olimpico, as Capocannoniere Dzeko and Salah had a two-goal cushion within 17 minutes.

Paredes extended the advantage with a screamer and, after Maxi Lopez pulled one back, Nainggolan finished off a Francesco Totti assist.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies