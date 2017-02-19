Four-Star Roma flatten Torino

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah, Leandro Paredes and Radja Nainggolan thunderbolts allowed Roma to steamroller Torino 4-1 and retain second place.

The Granata rarely looked like getting anything from the Stadio Olimpico, as Capocannoniere Dzeko and Salah had a two-goal cushion within 17 minutes.

Paredes extended the advantage with a screamer and, after Maxi Lopez pulled one back, Nainggolan finished off a Francesco Totti assist.

