Suso: 'Milan can't get this wrong'

By Football Italia staff

Suso is concerned as Milan host Europe-chasing Fiorentina this evening. “We cannot get this wrong tonight.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“All the teams ahead of us won, so we cannot get this wrong tonight,” the Spaniard told Milan TV.

“We need to focus on ourselves and do everything we can to win the match.

“Fiorentina play very well with the ball between the lines, so we must be compact in defence and keep calm when we’re in possession.”

