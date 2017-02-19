Paredes: 'Roma had to respond'

By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes said Roma “had to give a response to Napoli and Juventus” with their 4-1 thrashing of Torino.

The victory allowed them to retain second place ahead of next week’s showdown with Inter.

“We had to give a response to Napoli and Juventus. They all won this weekend and we couldn’t get this game wrong, so fortunately we got all three points,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Roma had to change the mentality and we are doing that, so we just need to stick to it now. On the goal the ball landed right in front of me and I managed to hit it well.

“I am improving, but I certainly need to do a lot better. I know that I have two midfield teammates who are doing very well, so I just hope to reach their level.”

