Mihajlovic: 'Hart didn't make a save'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic held his hands up after Roma thumped Torino 4-1. “Joe Hart didn’t make a save, there was nothing he could do.”

Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah, Leandro Paredes and Radja Nainggolan sealed the emphatic result at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We had some difficulties at the start and Roma took advantage, then we improved and were just lacking a goal,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Despite having three out of four centre-backs injured, I saw a good Toro that played open football. Unfortunately we lost and there’s not much you can say about that.

“Roma did allow us the chances to get back into the game, but we didn’t take them. Roma are certainly strong and we reacted, as even when 3-0 down we kept playing.

“We knew it would be tough, Roma have won every game at home this season and they are second for a reason. We have to keep going on our path.

“It’s strange, we conceded four goals from distance. Joe Hart didn’t make a save and yet he conceded four goals. There was nothing he could do on those finishes.”

