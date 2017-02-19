Spalletti: 'Dedicated to Florenzi'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti was reassured by Roma taking the right attitude and had a dedication for Alessandro Florenzi after beating Torino 4-1.

“Our players did well this evening, as after that 4-0 victory at Villarreal there was the risk we’d start slow and allow Torino and advantage,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Instead, we started on the right foot and took an early 2-0 lead. Frankly, we could’ve scored more goals. If our thought process is we are happy with 2-0, then there is always the risk of allowing a comeback. We need to remove that thought from our heads.

“In order to be Roma and fight it out with Napoli, Inter, Milan, Lazio and even Juventus, you need improvements on every level and above all players who are as good as Francesco Totti was for us.

“We are accustomed to Totti, but if we don’t find the next Totti and more than one leader in the squad, we’ll struggle to step up.”

Edin Dzeko was on target for the eighth game on the trot, a new club record, and is joint-Capocannoniere of Serie A with Gonzalo Higuain on 20 goals.

“Dzeko realises now he is important for Roma, he feels everyone has faith in him. Today I made four changes from the side that played in Spain, but I could’ve changed many more, because this group is truly strong all the way through.

“Dzeko just needed some confidence, to feel loved and appreciated.”

Before the game, Roma’s squad went to visit Florenzi in the Villa Stuart clinic, where we underwent knee surgery yesterday.

They also had a special shirt today with his number, 24, on the sleeve.

“We had this number on the jersey, because he is with us in the locker room and on the field. We got to know what this man is made of.”

