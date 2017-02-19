Deulofeu ends Fiorentina hopes

Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 to knock a perhaps fatal blow to the Viola’s European qualification hopes with Gerard Deulofeu’s decider.

Juraj Kucka had opened the scoring with a header, cancelled out soon after by Nikola Kalinic.

Deulofeu’s first Serie A goal proved the winner at San Siro, though there was also controversy when Gustavo Gomez risked a red card.

The Rossoneri were unusually negative in the second half and sat very deep, but Paulo Sousa’s men couldn’t find a way through.

