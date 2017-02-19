Deulofeu: 'Milan got the job done'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu said Milan “got the job done in the first half” as they beat Fiorentina 2-1 and stood up for under-fire Carlos Bacca.

Juraj Kucka’s opener was cancelled out by Nikola Kalinic, but Deulofeu’s debut Serie A goal proved decisive.

“I am very happy. It was a complicated match, but we got the job done in the first half and defended well in the second,” the Spaniard told Mediaset Premium.

“The important thing was to get the three points.

“Daily work does pay off, so we need to keep training day after day. We knew Fiorentina were strong, but we showed great spirit of sacrifice.”

Milan did have chances to counter-attack late on, but Bacca seemed sluggish and was loudly jeered by the crowd.

“The jeers for Bacca were unfair, as he is working very hard and pressed the defenders a lot today.”

