Sousa: 'Fiorentina superior to Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa felt Fiorentina “were superior to Milan” on the night, despite their 2-1 defeat at San Siro. “My team promoted football.”

Nikola Kalinic had cancelled out a Juraj Kucka header, but Gerard Deulofeu got the decisive finish.

“We played on Thursday, but came to San Siro in order to play football,” Sousa told Mediaset Premium.

“In the second half we pinned Milan back into their own half, constantly seeking an equaliser. We were superior to Milan, playing away from home against a side in good shape that is also strong mentally, after our very tough Europa League match at Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday night.

“My lads promoted football. The team pushed, ran, created and we were also unlucky. At one point Milan moved to three centre-backs and five defenders.

“We had so many chances, but lacked the goal. I substituted Federico Chiesa because he had a muscular probem, but it’s nothing serious.

“I had no other wingers, Cristian Tello has the characteristics to take men on and cross, but unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

