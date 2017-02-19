Montella: 'Milan invited Viola on'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella explained his approach as Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 and dedicated it to Silvio Berlusconi ahead of the Chinese takeover.

The Rossoneri were pegged back for much of the second half in their own stadium after Juraj Kucka’s header and a Gerard Deulofeu solo effort.

“It’s a great victory against a strong side that made us suffer,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“This is a deserved success, as we created more scoring opportunities than they did. We could’ve finished it off in the first half. In the second it’s true Fiorentina forced us to go deep, but I don’t remember a real shot on target from them.

“We decided invite the Viola forward so we could hit them on the counter, but we didn’t manage to take those chances.

“It’s a victory that fills us with pride and keeps us in the running for Europe. In the head-to-head clashes we now have the advantage against both Lazio and Fiorentina, while we still have to play Inter and Atalanta again.

“We’ve got five Italy internationals out injured, but nobody seems to talk about that. I compliment the players who allowed us to win tonight.”

Carlos Bacca was jeered by the San Siro crowd as his goal drought continues.

“I liked the way he interpreted the game and was always present. He didn’t score a goal, but did more compared to previous outings. He made himself useful for the team.”

If Milan are to complete the takeover by Chinese investors on March 3, this will have been the last home game in the Berlusconi era.

“I don’t know if it’s the last game, but on behalf of the squad I dedicate this victory to President Berlusconi and the directors. We are happy to have given them this small gift.

“I can only say that the world of football owes a great deal to Berlusconi. His Milan was the most successful Italian club and known all over the world.

“I don’t know what will happen, but I do know we must thank the President, his ideas and his history.”

