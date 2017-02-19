Official: Genoa bench to Mandorlini

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have officially sacked Coach Ivan Juric and appointed Andrea Mandorlini.

The Grifone have scraped together just two points from their last nine games and are without a win since mid-December.

Sunday’s humiliating 5-0 defeat to bottom of the table Pescara proved the final straw.

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi decided to fire Juric this evening.

Former Verona and Atalanta boss Mandorlini signed an 18-month contract.

Genoa ultras reacted angrily to the latest defeat, meeting the team bus at the airport to physically attack it.

They aimed insulting chants at President Preziosi and the players, but largely spared Juric.

Nonetheless, it is the Coach who takes the rap and is removed from his position.

This was Juric’s first Serie A experience after he took Crotone to their first ever promotion from Serie B last season.

56-year-old Mandorlini spent most of his playing career with Inter, the club he supports, and had management spells with the likes of Atalanta, Bologna, Padova, Siena, Sassuolo and Romanian side Cluj.

His most recent experience was at Hellas Verona from 2010 to 2015, taking the club from Lega Pro to 10th place in Serie A.

He was fired by Verona in November 2015.

