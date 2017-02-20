Post new comment

Edin Dzeko sets a new Roma record, Gabigol and Gerard Deulofeu break ducks, Lorenzo Insigne's travels and five-star Pescara in Susy Campanale's stats round-up.

Edin Dzeko has found the back of the net for eight competitive games in a row, a new Roma club record, beating Francesco Totti and Rodolfo Volk runs. He now has 11 goals in his last eight appearances and 29 goals overall this season.

The Giallorossi have four or more goals in five different Serie A rounds this season, more than any other club.

Torino have lost their last seven league trips to Roma and managed just two points from six away games since beating Crotone in November. The Lupi continued their run of 15 consecutive home Serie A victories.

Milan beat Fiorentina at San Siro for two seasons running, the first time they’ve achieved this since 2010.

For the first time this season, the Rossoneri scored more than one goal in the first half. Gerard Deulofeu enjoyed his maiden Serie A strike at the fifth shot on target.

This was Nikola Kalinic’s 14th top flight away goal in Italy, five of them at San Siro. Juraj Kucka has already matched his personal best of three goals, set with Genoa in 2012-13.

Leonardo Bonucci celebrated his 300th appearance in a Juventus jersey. The Bianconeri have scored eight in the opening 15 minutes this season, more than any other team.

Ivaylo Chochev found the net, ending Juve’s clean sheet after five rounds. It’s the first Serie A goal Max Allegri’s men have let in since moving to the 4-2-3-1 system. The last Palermo player to score against Juventus in all competition was Giulio Migliaccio in a 2-1 home victory on February 2, 2011.

Juve now have the second all-time European top five league home winning streak with 29, second only to Barcelona’s 39 from 1958-60. They’ve surpassed Saint-Etienne, who had 28 consecutive home victories in 1974-75.

Palermo have lost their last 10 consecutive League meetings with Juve, home and away, scoring one goal and conceding 22.

Gonzalo Higuain has 12 goals in the last 10 Serie A rounds, failing to find the net only against Inter.

Paulo Dybala has scored two direct free kicks in Serie A this term from seven attempts. La Joya provided four assists this season, three of them for Higuain. All of Dybala’s last eight goals have been on home turf.

Claudio Marchisio hadn’t scored in 34 top flight games, since facing Inter on May 16, 2015. Palermo become his joint favourite targets, along with Inter, Torino and Udinese, netting three times.

Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 14 rounds (10 wins), their best streak since January 2010. Piotr Zielinski has contributed to six goals in the last six rounds, scoring two and assisting four.

Lorenzo Insigne has found the net in each of the last five away games in all competition. The Partenopei have won five of their last six Serie A away fixtures.

Chievo’s positive spell came to an end after two wins and a draw, but have just one point from their last four Bentegodi matches. Napoli have won each of their last four trips to Chievo and beaten the Flying Donkeys in five, home and away.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa got his Serie A debut against Bologna on September 25 and scored his first goal with the same opponents on February 19.

Inter and Roma have 13 goals in the final 15 minutes this season, more than any other Serie A side during that period.

Bologna suffered a fourth consecutive top flight defeat, their worst run since October 2015. Inter are unbeaten at the Dall’Ara since a 2-1 result in February 2002, emerging with 10 victories and two draws in all competition.

Stefano Pioli’s Nerazzurri have won nine of the last 10 rounds, losing only to Juventus.

Pescara won their first Serie A match since a 2-0 at Fiorentina on January 6 2013, as their only ‘victory’ of this season was handed to them by the Disciplinary Commission for Sassuolo fielding an ineligible player. The most recent home win was 2-1 over Catania on December 21 2012.

The Delfini had never before reached half-time with a three-goal lead in Serie A, nor had they won by a five-goal margin. The only other time they scored five in the top flight was a 5-1 win over Juventus in May 1993.

Alberto Cerri celebrated his debut Serie A goal at the seventh appearance.

The last Serie A clean sheet kept by Zdenek Zeman was Parma 0-0 Cagliari on December 14, 2014. His most recent top flight success was Empoli 0-4 Cagliari on October 25, 2014.

Genoa sacked Coach Ivan Juric after a run of two points from nine rounds. This was the Grifone’s heaviest Serie A defeat since a 6-1 at Napoli in December 2011.

For the first time since April 2015, the Biancocelesti win three away games in a row in all competition.

Ciro Immobile has found the net against 24 out of the 27 Serie A clubs he has faced, as he’d never previously scored past Empoli.

Of Empoli’s 25 League games this term, 12 were 0-0 at the break, they failed to score in 19 first half performances and kept a clean sheet in 14 of those halves.

The Tuscans had been unbeaten on home turf since a 4-1 to Milan on November 26, putting together three victories and a stalemate.

Atalanta extended their unbeaten run to four wins and a draw, 10 victories in their last 11 home fixtures. The Orobici are 19 points better off than at this stage last season.

Crotone have lost four in a row without finding the net. The Squali lost all three visits to Bergamo between Serie A and B, firing blanks.

Sampdoria have picked up 16 points from trailing situations this season, more than any other club. The Blucerchiati have won just three of their last 24 top flight meetings with Cagliari.

Mauricio Isla got his first Cagliari goal and hadn’t scored in Serie A since December 2011, firing blanks in 62 appearances. The Sardinians are without a win in five, while they’ve failed to get a victory in the last 10 away games.

Sassuolo celebrated three consecutive Serie A away victories. Goalkeeper Andrea Consigli marked his 250th top flight game.

Udinese have one win from the last eight rounds, along with two draws and five losses.

