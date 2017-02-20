Post new comment

Back for a second spell at Pescara, the unorthodoxy of Zdenek Zeman is perhaps the only thing that could save the Delfini, writes Richard Thomas .

Zdenek Zeman inspired Pescara on his return to the Delfini dugout, securing a scarcely believable 5-0 victory over an admittedly shambolic Genoa. Within 90 minutes of the start of his latest coaching tenure, the nomadic and charismatic 69-year-old had already achieved something his predecessor Massimo Oddo failed to do all season - he had won a Serie A match.

The magnitude of the result was made all the more remarkable when placed in context. Prior to kick-off at the Stadio Adriatico on Sunday, Pescara had accumulated a paltry nine points from 24 League games. Their only victory had been handed to them on a plate by Sassuolo's fielding of an ineligible player, while a truly desperate run of 15 defeats in 17 matches enraged fans so much they set fire to President Daniele Sebastiani's cars.

As Luis Orban's own goal, two strikes by Gianluca Caprari and one each for Ahmad Benali and Alberto Cerri piled on the misery for the Rossoblu, it was hard not to feel real sympathy for Oddo, sacked during last week.

The 40-year-old led Pescara to promotion last season and worked tirelessly to turn his boyhood club's fortunes around, but the sheer nature of the Delfini's capitulation in what turned out to be his final game in charge - a 5-3 defeat to Torino in which the Biancazzurri were 3-0 down after less than 20 minutes - was enough to move the former defender to tears as he sat helplessly on the away bench.

Here was a Coach who had done all he could, but his players simply rolled over for opposing teams far too often to justify keeping him any longer. On the coast of the Adriatic Sea, the Delfini were sinking without trace back into the dark waters of Serie B.

Enter Zeman, a man so maverick he has an entire footballing phenomenon named after him. With an emphasis on young players, high pressing and ultra-attacking football, the theme park ride inspired 'Zemanlandia' took the calcio world by storm in the early 1990s - a time when conservatism and pragmatism ruled and games were generally low-scoring. Having swapped Pescara for Roma back in 2012 after winning the second-tier title, the former Cagliari boss is back to 'repay the debt' of the hurt he caused by leaving.

From his playing philosophy, to his chain smoking, to the vast array of unfashionable teams he has coached, the Prague-born tactical guru has never been one to conform to normality. It is fitting, therefore, that he should rejoin the Biancazzurri at a time when they have been so comprehensively written off by all others.

Despite the explosive start to Zeman's reign, the Abruzzo side remain marooned to the bottom of the table and lie 10 points from safety. All logic still dictates they will be back in the second tier come the start of 2017-18, with the fact Zeman has signed an 18-month contract suggesting he knows this too.

Yet, you just never know with the man who once left Lazio directly for Roma. A true footballing idealist, Zeman once remarked that it was better to lose 5-4 than draw 0-0. If they’re going to go down, may as well make it an interesting ride.

It would require a footballing miracle for Pescara to avoid relegation, but if anyone at all can achieve it, maybe - just maybe - Zdenek Zeman can. One thing’s for sure, the fans won’t be bored.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.