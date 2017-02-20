NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Roma consider Sarri option
By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri will meet President Aurelio De Laurentiis at the end of the season, with Roma reportedly interested in signing him.

De Laurentiis criticised the tactician and the team after the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, after which the club went into a Press silence.

Now Rai Sport is reporting that there is an €8m release clause in Sarri’s contract, and he will meet with the patron at the end of the season to discuss his future.

Luciano Spalletti has yet to sign a new contract with Roma, and the Giallorossi are considering the Partenopei boss as a possible replacement if Spalletti does walk away.

