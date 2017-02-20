NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Report: Allan to miss Juventus, Madrid
By Football Italia staff

Napoli midfielder Allan will be evaluated this morning over an adductor injury, but he could reportedly miss the Juventus and Real Madrid games.

The Brazilian was substituted during the first half of the 3-1 win at Chievo, as he was suffering from a thigh injury.

According to this morning’s Neapolitan edition of La Repubblica, the initial diagnosis was an adductor injury, and the former Udinese man will undergo scans today.

However, it’s feared that Allan could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines, and could miss both games with Juventus in the Coppa Italia, as well as the Champions League return with Real Madrid.
 

