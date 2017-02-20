Milan in for Benzema?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan are looking into the possibility of signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema this summer.

It’s rumoured that the Frenchman will leave Los Merengues in the summer, after eight summers at the Bernabeu.

The Rossoneri are in the midst of a takeover by Sino-Europe Sports, and calciomercato.it reports that they are evaluating the possibility of signing Benzema.

However, he is not the only option, as Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez are also options, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.