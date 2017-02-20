NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Bacca rejects Chinese offer
By Football Italia staff

Milan striker Carlos Bacca rejected an offer from an unknown Chinese club, according to reports.

Tianjin Quanjian, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua were all linked with the Colombian international in January, but the Chinese transfer window is open until the end of this month.

According La Repubblica, Bacca had an offer on the table to move to the Far East, as the likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel have done.

The 30-year-old wants to represent his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and believes a move to the Chinese Super League wouldn’t help his cause.

Compatriot Jackson Martinez has seen his international career stall after moving to Guangzhou Evergrande.

