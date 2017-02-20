NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Bonucci fined by Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly been fined by Juventus for his outburst against Massimiliano Allegri.

The centre-back was seen arguing with the Coach during the 4-1 win over Palermo, though Allegri played it down in his post-match Press conference.

Despite this, Tuttosport believes the Bianconeri have taken swift action against the defender, fining him for his actions.

The newspaper reports that there are no problems between Bonucci and Allegri after the incident, with attention now turned to Wednesday’s Porto game.

In addition, today will be a decisive day for the fitness of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

The pair have been struggling with injury, but are working to be fit for the first leg of the Champions League Last 16 clash.

