Rui Barros: ’50-50 in Porto-Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Porto assistant manager Rui Barros believes “our chances of going through are 50-50” against Juventus.

The Portuguese side welcome the Bianconeri to the Dragao on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, and the former Juve midfielder spoke to Corriere della Sera.

“Our goal is to go as far as possible and our chances of going through are 50-50,” Barros, who won the UEFA Cup with the Old Lady, said.

“We already have experience at this level, now all that counts is the pitch and there are no favourites. It will be an intense game which we’ll face with great responsibility.

“We’ll fight with our weapons, which aren’t lacking.

“The Old Lady is back, I know that, they’re a fantastic team and are living up to their great history.

“Their weaknesses? Quite honestly there aren’t many. We’ve thoroughly studied them for the last two months, they’re complete with 20 strong players.

“What’s important for us on Wednesday is to win, and if possible to do it without conceding a goal. We know it will be tough, but it’s not mission impossible.

“We believe, we’ll fight on par with them and we’ll do everything to go through.

“Our strength is global, not one or two players. That’s what makes a really great team.”

