Monday February 20 2017
Dani Alves: ‘Why I joined Juventus’
By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves explains Barcelona “have no idea how to treat their players” and joined Juventus because “I’m a winner”.

The Brazilian full-back joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer this summer, activating a clause in his contract with the Blaugrana.

“I like to feel wanted, and if someone doesn’t want me then I’m leaving,” Dani Alves explained to ABC.

“Leaving Barcelona on a free was a classy punch. During my last three seasons I kept hearing ‘Dani Alves is leaving’, but the directors never said anything .

“They were very false and ungrateful, they didn’t respect me. They only offered me a renewal when they got the FIFA sanctions.

“That’s why I played them at their own game and signed a renewal with a release clause. Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players.

“Why Juventus? I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and compete at a high level with a historic and winning club, because I’m a winner. So are Juventus.

“This is an institution which always has something to teach you, which always competes. I’m happy here, and I’ve found beautiful new challenges in a great team.

”Alves won the Champions League three times at Barcelona, a competition Juve haven’t won since 1996…

“We have the weapons to fight for it, definitely. They’re very superstitious here though, so we say that quietly. Let’s take it a step at a time.

“First there’s [Iker] Casillas] Porto, then we’ll see what comes.”

