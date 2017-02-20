Juan Jesus: ‘Villarreal not over’

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Juan Jesus insists “the result is not settled” with Villarreal, despite a 4-0 win in the first leg.

The Giallorossi thrashed the Spanish side in the first game of their Europa League Last 32 tie, but 25-year-old warns they can’t rest on their laurels.

“Villarreal are very strong,” Juan Jesus explained to Roma Radio.

“We’ve done well and we must continue. The result isn’t settled, in football you see so many results which get turned around. Every game is its own story.”

Juan Jesus was criticised at Inter, and wasn’t warmly welcomed by some Roma fans, but is now winning praise for his displays.

“If anyone speaks badly of me, that’s fine, it’s their opinion. I take criticism and use it to improve.

“I’ve changed teams and cities, it’s always difficult to adapt immediately.”

