NEWS
Monday February 20 2017
Juan Jesus: ‘Villarreal not over’
By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Juan Jesus insists “the result is not settled” with Villarreal, despite a 4-0 win in the first leg.

The Giallorossi thrashed the Spanish side in the first game of their Europa League Last 32 tie, but 25-year-old warns they can’t rest on their laurels.

“Villarreal are very strong,” Juan Jesus explained to Roma Radio.

“We’ve done well and we must continue. The result isn’t settled, in football you see so many results which get turned around. Every game is its own story.”

Juan Jesus was criticised at Inter, and wasn’t warmly welcomed by some Roma fans, but is now winning praise for his displays.

“If anyone speaks badly of me, that’s fine, it’s their opinion. I take criticism and use it to improve.

“I’ve changed teams and cities, it’s always difficult to adapt immediately.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies